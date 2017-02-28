Shoreline Protection Act to be debated in Georgia House soon

“You know to me a sand dune is a sand dune, there’s not a whole lot of question there, ” Cathy Sakas from the Tybee Island Beach Task Force tells me.

We’re walking on Tybee Beach and talking about HB 271, a bill that seeks to change how the shoreline in Georgia is protected.

Sakas is reacting to word that lawmakers had sought to change the definition of a sand dune which some groups say could have “changed how property was defined” and in some cases, maybe allowed building when current rules do not.

Late Tuesday, we heard from a spokesman from DNR (Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources) who told us it was his understanding that the sand dune definition was “being taken out of the bill.”

However, he told us the bill still includes a provision allowing property owners to build 25 feet from the jurisdictional line or high water mark. (The 25 foot rule was opposed by environmental groups.)

We were told that the bill will now include a 100 foot rule for all state owned land.

Sakas told us that despite concerns about development, as an owner on Tybee she understands the concern of other property owners. “In all fairness some of these people bought their property long before the shoreline protection act was in place so they have been paying property taxes for decades,” she said.

Sakas believes if the new rules do affect many who have lived there for years, that some type of compensation (for them not being able to build on their property or use their property) needs to be considered.

DNR did tell us it sought legislation to make enforcement along the coastline more consistent.

State representative Jesse Petrea of Savannah, who is one of the sponsors of the bill told us “he tried to amend the bill to make it where it would get everyone’s support.

Petrea said the sand dune issue is indeed “out” and was never his idea, but rather a request from DNR. He told us he believes the new bill will make the law more clear for property owners and more enforceable for the DNR.

He said what you have now is a lot of private property owners in the line of jurisdiction that shouldn’t be there and some who aren’t who should be. “It’s absolutely a win -win for property owners and it will keep the coast better protected.

He told us the bill is out of committee and may be debated on the House Floor as early as Wednesday.