Red Velvet Cake Festival helps raise money for Rape Crisis Center

SAVANNAH, GA – (WSAV) Baker McCullough hosted the Red Velvet Cake Festival Tuesday night. The fundraising event helped collect money for the Rape Crisis Center. The chefs from CULINARD – the Culinary Institute of Virginia College participated. Attendees paid a $10 admission and received ten tickets to vote for their favorite chefs in the competition. Admission also included a drawing for door prizes and cake samples from 6 chefs.

Locally owned and operated, Baker McCullough hosts SavannahHELPS!  a monthly charity event series to help local NonProfits, Churches & religious organizations in the Savannah are.

 

