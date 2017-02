Savannah Metro police need the public’s help to find a man suspected of stealing a scooter from a local bar. Investigators say the black TGB Sunset Scooter was taken from the 2100 block of Norwood Avenue on February 19th.

The scooter had a black carry case in the rear and shark teeth painted on the front. Surveillance photos show a person pushing the scooter away from the parking lot of the bar at around 6:00a,m. If you can help police identify the man call the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.