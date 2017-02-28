‘Painting with a Purpose’ to benefit local Hospice Angels foundation

When a loved one needs hospice care, you want the best for them. The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have a number of wonderful hospice services.

Monday, March 13, Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care is partnering with Brandi J. Carter of Paint Noir for their annual fundraiser “Painting For A Purpose.” All proceeds from the event will benefit the Hospice Angels Foundation which provides last wishes for patients with terminal illnesses. The foundation also provides funding for burial cost and family needs during bereavement.

Melissa Logan, Executive Director of Hospice Compassus, joins the conversation with more details.

