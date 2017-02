According to the the Lupus Foundation of America, 1.5 million Americans, and at least five million people worldwide, have a form of lupus- a chronic autoimmune disease that has no cure.

You’re invited to a fun-filled afternoon of painting, wine, and fellowship to benefit the Lupus Foundation of Georgia.

It’s called, ‘Fifty Shades of Purple,’ and it’s taking place Sunday, March 5, at 4 pm at the Art Bash Studio on Waters Avenue.

The cost is $45.

Click here for more information.