Old Tradition Sails Again

Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred By Published: Updated:
Florida to Cuba Regatta, sunk by a political upheaval is sailing once again.

This morning, dozens of sailboats set off from Tampa Bay in St Petersburg, Florida.  They are headed to Cubs for the “St Petersburg to Habana Race.”

The regatta used to be an annual event, but it hasn’t happened since 1959 when Fidel Castro took power of the island nation.

Well, the historic race is back on with the yachts expected to reach Havana on Thursday.  The sailors will then enjoy a weekend full of activities at the Hemingway Marina.

