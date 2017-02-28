Inaugural Savannah Antiques & Architecture Weekend is March 3rd & 4th

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Come celebrate some of Savannah’s most beautiful antiques and architecture March 3rd & 4th! There are tours, peeks at hidden gems and even a chance to get some of your hidden items appraised by the experts.

It all benefits the Andrew Low House and Green-Meldrim House museums in downtown Savannah. All events are scheduled within easy walking distance of one another and with a running trolley.

Friday, March 3 – “What’s in Your Attic?” Luncheon – Presentation by John Sheftall, historian and expert on attic exploration. It’s at Noon at The Chatham Club on the 14th Floor of the Hilton Savannah Desoto.

Tickets: $55

Cocktail Reception and Live Auction – A memorable evening of cocktails and conversation with our celebrity appraisers and sponsors in the elegant surroundings of the Green-Meldrim House. It’s at 6:30p.m. at The Green-Meldrim House on Macon Street.

Tickets: $80

Saturday, March 4 – What’s in Your Attic? Individual Verbal Valuations

Bring your own treasure for a verbal valuation by the experts

Valuations from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the Cranmer Hall, 1st Floor, 27 West Charlton Street.

Choose Your Appraiser:

Lark Mason: Art & Asian Antiquities

Amanda Everard: Antiques & Decorative Arts

Jane Mullino: Silver & Jewelry

Tickets sold for half hour time blocks, allowing for four verbal appraisals per half hour. One item per person only.

Tickets: $15

Lunch & Learn Lecture – The French Connection: Savannah’s Treasures from Famous Attics – Enjoy a Southern box lunch and hear the intriguing stories behind original pieces from the families of both houses, along with an assessment of the current market value of these objects.

Speakers are Susan Arden-Joly, Green-Meldrim House preservationist & Stephen Bohlin, director, Andrew Low House

Amanda Everard, renowned celebrity appraiser. It’s from 11:30 a.m – 1:30 p.m. at Cranmer Hall on Charlton Street.

Tickets: $40

Tours: Museum Houses, St. John’s Sanctuary and John Norris Architecture Trolley Tour

Historic house museums and the sanctuary of St. John’s Church will be open for exclusive private tours to ticket holders. The tours highlight Savannah’s greatest 19th-century architect, John Norris, and the connections between these two noble houses.

The Andrew Low House, 329 Abercorn Street

The Green-Meldrim House, 14 West Macon Street

St. John’s Church, Madison Square

10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Tickets: $25, including trolley

Note: Trolley tours begin at 10 a.m. with pick-up at the corner of Bull and Harris Streets. Last pick-up is at 3 p.m. Each individual tour lasts approximately 30 minutes.

Southern Box Lunch

Order a delicious Southern box lunch to enjoy on Old Town Trolley rides or between events.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30p.m.

St. John’s Courtyard, 1 West Macon St., Savannah

Tickets: $15