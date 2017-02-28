Hoops for Horizons: Charity basketball tournament to benefit summer enrichment program

The 3rd Annual Louise Lauretti Hoops for Horizons 3 v 3 charity basketball tournament will be held this Saturday, March 4, at Savannah Country Day School starting at 9am. Tournament clinics will be provided by local legends Larry “Gator” Rivers, a former Harlem Globetrotter, and Dale Parker, retired SCD coach.

The tournament is named in memory of beloved Horizons teacher Louise Lauretti, who lost her battle with melanoma in 2014. Organizers say it’s an opportunity to bring together players of all ages and abilities, local Savannah Basketball Legends and Horizons supporters to celebrate Louise’s lifelong love of learning and her legacy at Horizons.

All proceeds benefit Horizons Savannah- a summer enrichment program serving more than 200 students from low-income families.

For more information, to register your team, sponsor a youth team or sponsor the event visit www.horizonssavannah.org or call 912-961-8854.

