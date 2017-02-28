Garden City rail and road projects presented to neighbors

GARDEN CITY, Ga. – Dozens of Garden City neighbors lined up at the Garden City Gymnasium on Tuesday to learn about major changes coming in the next few years.

The changes are centered around improving logistics for the Georgia Port Authority. Centered around two main projects based around the Port of Savannah International Multi-Modal Connector which works to consolidate multiple rails lines at the Garden City Terminal down to one new line. That new line will run under the Main Street Bridge over the Pipemakers Canal. Because of the rail line, GDOT and Chatham County are working on developing a new overpass that will expand and replace the current State Route 25 Main Street Bridge.

“That will create inconvenience for some of our business and residents but it’s an inconvenience I’m willing to live with because it’s gonna be completely changed the issue with trains in Garden City,” Garden City Mayor Don Bethune said.

The mayor said there will also be noticeable positive differences with traffic and noise from trains.

The new overpass is expected to begin construction in 2019 and be complete in 2020. During that time SR 25 will be closed to traffic.

The Port of Savannah International Multi-Modal Connector is expected to begin construction in 2018 and be completed by 2020.

Bethune said both project will cost more than 100 millions dollars made up from a federal grant,money from companies, and the port.

By creating an new overpass there will also be a widening of the Pipemakers Canal in the process which is expected to help drainage for the area.

The project brings together GPA, Norfolk Southern, Chatham County Department of Engineering, Garden City, and the Georgia Department of Transportation.