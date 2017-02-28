“Cupcakes & Condoms” women and girls HIV/AIDS awareness day event

The Coastal Health District is observing National Women & Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day with “Cupcakes & Condoms,” a free, confidential HIV testing event. There will be giveaways, including cupcakes, and candid talks about sexual health.

Every year on March 10, and throughout the month of March, federal, national, and community organizations come together to show support for women and girls impacted by HIV and AIDS. This year marks the 12th observance of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Today, about one in four people living with HIV in the United States is female. Only about half of women living with HIV are getting care, and only four in 10 of them have the virus under control. Women face unique HIV risks and challenges that can prevent them from getting needed care and treatment. Addressing these issues remains critical to achieving an HIV- and AIDS-free generation.

The event is happening Friday, March 10th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Chatham County Health Department’s Eisenhower Drive location.