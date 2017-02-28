Bluffton named 10th Safest City in South Carolina

A perfect 10. That’s a number many people strive for

But for one local police department its not exactly perfect, but a step in the right direction for the safety of their citizens.

“The domestic calls are down, the property crimes are down,” said Bluffton Police Chief Joey Reynolds. “All those things that are indicators of whats going on in your community.”

What’s going on in Bluffton according to Chief Joey Reynolds and the website Safewise, is this community getting safer.

Bluffton was ranked 10th safest in all of South Carolina by the watchdog group.

“We are constantly maintaining, constantly evaluating our communities,” said Reynolds. “We use intelligence led policing. Look at where our hot spots are and whats driving our crime problem.”

When you evaluate the numbers, even as the number of calls go up, the number of violent crimes are going down.

Reynolds gives credit to the 50 officers who patrol this 54 square mile area.

“We call it park and talk,” explains the Chief. “get out and talk to people. get in the neighborhoods, be seen, have a presence, its all about relationships, its all about being part of that community. I think our guys have bought into that and its making a difference.”

A difference Reynolds is working every day to continue. Working with a new drug squad started 18 months ago. A squad that’s already paying dividends.

“We stood up a special emphasis unit about a year and a half ago, their specialty is those vice crimes, what we call quality of life crimes. ”

“If you look at pretty much all your property crimes, all your violent crimes, they are related somehow to substance abuse.”

Quantity down, quality up. And the town of Bluffton, better.

“Its a good indicator,” saus Chief Reynolds. “10 is good, we want to be 1. how do we do that. that will be the next conversation.”

Port Royal is also on the list at 18. Ridgeland was 44th, Hardeeville 61st and Beaufort considered the 73rd safest city over 2000 people in South Carolina.