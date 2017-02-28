Authorities searching for missing Hampton County woman

By Published:
Courtesy: BCSO
Courtesy: BCSO

Beaufort County (BCSO) – Authorities need your help locating a missing woman. Fifty-four-year-old Bonnie Lightsey was reported missing from her Hampton County home Saturday, February 25, 2017 by her family.

We’re told a family friend reportedly saw her on Thomas Lawton Drive in Bluffton that same afternoon and believes she still may be in the area of Bluffton and Hilton Head.

Officials are asking Beaufort County citizens to be on the lookout for Bonnie Lightsey, who is considered missing and endangered, and to call call 911 immediately if they see her.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s