Aspen Dental ‘MouthMobile’ to provide free dental care to local veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Taking care of your dental health can be costly, but today Aspen Dental and Step Up Savannah are teaming up to take the financial burden out of going to the dentist—for local veterans.

Savannah is the third stop for Aspen Dental as they work their way across the United States on a 35-city MouthMobile tour.

The tour is apart of the Healthy Mouth Movement that has enabled more than 7,000 volunteers to help more than 12,000 veterans love their smiles again.Aspen Dental Practices across the country have also donated more than $7.5 million dollars in dentistry over the past three years.

For additional information or questions, call: (202)-263-2577