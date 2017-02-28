Aspen Dental ‘MouthMobile’ to provide free dental care to local veterans

Courtney Cole headshot By Published:
aspen-dental-mouthmobile

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Taking care of your dental health can be costly, but today Aspen Dental and Step Up Savannah are teaming up to take the financial burden out of going to the dentist—for local veterans.

Savannah is the third stop for Aspen Dental as they work their way across the United States on a 35-city MouthMobile tour.

The tour is apart of the Healthy Mouth Movement that has enabled more than 7,000 volunteers to help more than 12,000 veterans love their smiles again.Aspen Dental Practices across the country have also donated more than $7.5 million dollars in dentistry over the past three years.

 

For additional information or questions, call: (202)-263-2577

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s