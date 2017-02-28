$14 million Downtown streetscape project funded by bonds

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Fixing cracks, adding trees and making Downtown Savannah streets more user friendly and appealing. That’s what they city of Savannah has been working to do the last two years and the project comes with a substantial price tag.

“Mayor and council approved a series of bonds,” Bridget Lidy, the city tourism director, said. “The first bond was for $10 million the second one was for $2 million.”

The project will get another $2 million in bonds next year to help with the efforts. The process to get the funds is simple.

“It basically goes through a review process by our financial CFO and then from there it moves forward with council approving it,” Lidy said.

Council also received recommendations from the Downtown Savannah Authority for the tax exempt revenue bonds.

“Interest rates are very low right now and the city has a wonderful bond rating, so we’re able to take advantage of those lower interest rates and we can get more for our money based on our current financial positioning,” Lidy said.

These bonds are a debt that will be repaid through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST VII).

The purpose of the project is to make bay, river and Broughton Streets more enjoyable for tourists and Savannah natives.

So far, they’ve come up with several concepts and presented those to the community the past several months.

Now, they’re at the final step where they will present the overall vision.

“Keeping mind they’re just concepts so we’re still trying to move forward in figuring out what’s the best fit for our community,” Lidy said.” But wonderful feedback and things are moving forward very very well.”

The last meeting for public input for the streetscape project will be March 23rd at 6 p.m. in the Georgia Coastal Center.

This is when designers will present a final version of the concept for all three areas.