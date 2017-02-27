Wilbur Ross confirmed as commerce secretary

The Senate confirmed billionaire Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary in a 72-27 vote on Monday evening.

Ross is expected to be a powerful figure in the Trump administration, leading the way on efforts to renegotiate NAFTA, the controversial trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. He will also be a key voice on Trump’s efforts to slash taxes and ramp up infrastructure spending.

The green light came nearly three months after Trump first tapped the famed investor for his cabinet.

But the confirmation vote was not without controversy.

Democrats pushed for answers on Ross’ role as vice chairman of the Bank of Cyprus, which has links to Russia. Minutes before the vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer protested the White House’s refusal to release written answers from Ross about the bank. Ross has indicated he will step down from the Bank of Cyprus after he takes office.

Ross is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday prior to Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress.