Unforgettable Bakery: Cooking up ways to give back to the community

SAVANNAH, Ga.

WSAV is celebrating Black History Month by visiting local African-American businesses that are making a positive change in the community.

On Monday, we’re learning more about the Unforgettable Bakery—and how the owner turned her passion into philanthropy.

News 3’s Courtney Cole has the story.

—

“The way I eat is the way we cook here…we cook it with love and then we just serve it to our guests, and our guests usually become our friends.”

It’s those same friends that have helped Belinda Baptiste turn into a bakery boss.

Since opening Unforgettable Bakery back in 2009, she’s been whipping up some of her favorites, like Key Lime Pie, that keep her customers—new and tried-and-true—coming back for more.

But after Haiti got hit with a major earthquake in 2010, as a native, she knew she had to find a way to give back.

“And I was thinking—you know what? I don’t want to ask people for money, I want to give them something, so we decided to bake pound cakes,” Baptiste told News 3.

Another one of her favorites.

Now, every cup of flour, every egg and every stroke of the mixer is going to Hope for LaGonave—A charity helping Haiti to continue to rebuild after the 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew.

“We have to feed them first, because you know all their crops have gone—they can not grow any food…so we’re feeding them and we’re going to rebuild their schools,” said Baptiste.

Five dollars from each pound cake is donated, helping hundreds of people on the Caribbean island.

Baptiste says customers also make monetary donations, too.

“One thing that I always tell people, is you have to give. Even if you have little, give a little bit,” said Baptiste.

Because a little bit, can go a long way—changing lives near and far.

—

Baptiste told News 3 she’s now working to create a fund to help send students to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

If you’d like to help, Hope for LaGonave -or- help Baptiste get her HBCU fund started, call: (912)-355-6160

To learn more about the Unforgettable Bakery, click here.

To learn more about Hope for LaGonave, click here.