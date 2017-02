SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than a decade in education and executive leadership Dr. Ken Boyd takes the helm at the Coastal Center for Developmental Services. Tuesday, Feb. 28th you can meet him and learn how the folks at CCDS could be a good fit for your business.

“Meet Dr. Boyd” is at 10 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. at the CCDS headquarters 1249 Eisenhower Dr. Call 912-644-7500 for more information.