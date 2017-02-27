The Bridge: Fashion meets music for the Philharmonic’s Couture in Concert

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What do you get when you pair the Savannah Philharmonic and designer James Hogan? The Couture in Concert fundraiser, of course. It’s Monday, March 6th at the Hilton DeSoto and tickets are still available.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. There’s a buffet and open bar plus a New York style runway show set to the music of the Philharmonic (We’ve been promised that Conductor Peter Shannon will make his Savannah runway debut).

Tickets for Couture in Concert are $125 each at www.savannahboxoffice.com.

BUT if you don’t want to wait that long, check out the European Enigma concert on Saturday, March 4th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $16 to $75 and it’s sure to be a listening delight.