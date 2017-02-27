Teen drivers, How parents affect their driving behavior’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A video playing in a classroom shows how a man died from not wearing his seat belt. It demonstrates how it wasn’t his head hitting the glass, but how he broke his ribs which punctured his lungs all because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

It’s this type of video and several others that instructors show through the Parents Reducing Injuries and Driver Error course.

“What the importance of wearing your safety belt is and being a responsible driver and passenger in a vehicle,” Amanda Ramirez, a P.R.I.D.E. instructor, said.

But it’s not just for the teens who are about to get their driver’s license.

“The parent has to be knowledgeable so that they can help reinforce and go over the education with their teens, but also just to see for themselves that the risk is really out there,” Ramirez said.

The program through the Georgia Traffic Injury Prevention Institute at the University of Georgia is designed to show teens why safety is so important and what parents learn from their teens is shocking.

“Parents are surprised at how much their teens actually learn from them about driving behaviors, so they do learn good habits and bad habits from their parents,” Ramirez said.

In the course, teens fill out questions of what they witness their parents doing behind the wheel.

“When the parent is picking up their cell phone and answering an email when their driving their teen is watching that, but they’re increasing the risk too of crashing,” Ramirez said.

The results are what teaches teens what’s right and shows parents what they need to change.

“It’s show in the questions that we ask them in the pre and posttests,” Ramirez said. “But then they also learn about the laws here.”

In this Georgia based course teens also learn there’s one road fatality every 15 minutes for all ages; six teens from 16 to 19 die a day in car crashes; these crashes is the number one killer of teens;

and in Georgia more than 1,700 fatal accidents involve young drivers a year.

You can learn more of these statistics at one of the courses that are currently held bi-monthly. The next course will be April 10th.

If you would like to register yourself and a teen you can email the instructor at ramiram1@memorialhealth.com

You’ll also receive a certificate six months after you fill a survey out about the course. Some insurance companies will even give you a discount if you have it.