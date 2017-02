SCMPD seeks aggravated assault suspect, considered armed and dangerous

Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Central Precinct detectives are asking for your help locating a man wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on Thursday, February 23rd.

Officials say 23-year-old Yashua Mincey is the suspect in an assault that occurred on the 400 block of East 39th Street around 3AM. An adult female victim reported the assault at Candler Hospital later that morning. Reportedly, Mincey and the victim engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical, leaving the victim with injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing 6-feet-tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He frequents the 600 block of East 39th Street and the Cuyler-Brownville neighborhood.

Mincey is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, police urge you not approach him, but call 911 immediately.