Rep. Carl Gilliard hosts Education Empowerment Day at the Capitol

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

It’s Education Empowerment Day at the capitol.
State Representative Carl Gilliard is hosting the event in Atlanta.
120 students and staff from Chatham County Public Schools will tour the Georgia State Capitol, take a photo with Governor Nathan Deal, and have lunch with Naomi King, sister-in-law of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Leaders from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will meet with the Georgia State Superintendent of Schools.

