Red Tide Affecting Dogs

Some residents on Florida’s suncoast have noticed their dogs are coughing and sneezing more. Turns out the looming red tides could be the culprit.

Mote Marine Laboratory’s Hayley Rutger says it’s common for red tide to cause people to cough and sneeze, and it can have a similar impact on pets… especially if a dog suffers from asthma.

Rutger says it may be best to keep pets off the beach during red tide.

Red tide is often indicated by dead fish on the beach. The blooms, however, are still present even when the dead fish aren’t.

If you still decide to take your dog to the beach, Rutger says you should always wash your dog after a dip in the gulf and make sure they never ingest fish or sea foam when red tide blooms are present. If the dogs consume the toxins, they can get very sick.

But Rutger stresses that not every dog is affected by red tide. So it’s best to just watch your pet and look for any strange symptoms.