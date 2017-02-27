President’s first budget proposal would increase defense and security spending

Washington (CNN) –President Donald Trump’s first budget proposal will look to increase defense and security spending by $54 billion and cut roughly the same amount from non-defense programs, the White House said Monday.

“This budget will be a public safety and national security budget,” Trump said at a bipartisan gathering of US governors at the White House, vowing substantial increases in defense, law enforcement and infrastructure spending.

The majority of “lower priority programs and most federal agencies” will see a reduction in their budget as a result of the proposal, according to an official at the Office of Budget Management speaking with reporters on background.