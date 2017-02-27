Local and Statewide Scams, Be Careful and don’t give anyone your money

There are two scams to warn you about, one local and one involves an email that may be circulating statewide.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been told that some in the community are receiving phone calls and are being told they must pay a fine for missing duty for the grand jury. Pete Nichols, public information officer for the sheriffi’s office says “You know. the message is always the same from us and also from jury services and the courts. And that is we will never ask for any of that personal information or payments over the phone.”

Anyone who may have received one of these calls is asked to call 912-652-7681.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Attorney General is warning that a fake email is ciruclating and claims to be from their Department of Consumer Affairs.”

The email reportedly targets attorneys and says complaint has been filed against the recipient’s company and urges recipients to click on a link to view the complaint. Officials say clicking on the link or attachment provided may allow the scammer to install malware on your computer (which could harm your computer and steal personal and financial information.)

The scam has been reported in Georgia and South Carolina. To avoid this type of scam, follow this advice:

Check the email address. Since email addresses and domain names from legitimate government entities typically end with .gov, an email address ending in .com or .org that claims to be from the government can indicate it’s a scam.

Review the email for any misspellings, grammatical errors or suspicious requests. When in doubt, pick up the phone and contact the sender directly by looking up the actual phone number for the organization; do not use the number provided in the email.

Never give out financial or personal information to unverified sources.

If you get a suspicious email, you should not reply to it, open any attachments or click on any links.