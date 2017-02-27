Legislative tour gives young leaders lesson in government

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:
Members of the Chatham County Youth Commission (CCYC) are on the road again taking part in their latest legislative tour.

The group of 32 students left Savannah early Sunday morning to embark on a 5-day journey that will take them to Washington, DC and New York, NY.

Youth Commissioners will have a chance to tour: NEWSEUM, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, National Museum of African-American History and Culture, 9/11 Memorial Museum, Broadway, NBC Studios.

CCYC was founded by Dr. Priscilla D. Thomas in 1992 and is directed by Savannah City Alderman Van R. Johnson, II.  The program has been replicated in Fulton County (Atlanta), GA, Alachua County (Gainesville), FL, Savannah, GA (Savannah Youth Council), Prince George’s County, MD, Cass County (Fargo), ND and Dougherty County, (Albany), GA, Riverdale, GA and Newnan, GA, Miami-Dade County, FL, DeKalb County, GA and Jasper County, SC.

You can follow the Youth Commission’s journey here:

Facebook – @Chatham County Youth Commission
Twitter –  @ChathamCountyYC
Instagram – @youthcommission

