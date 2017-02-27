IKEA holding job recruitment event today

Savannah (DOL/WSAV) – If you are in the market for a new job, IKEA could be an option for you. The furniture retailer is seeking more than 20 full-time workers to staff its warehouse in Savannah.

A recruitment event will be held from 10AM-2PM at the Georgia Department of Labor’s Savannah Career Center at 5520 White Bluff Road.

Due to U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, applicants must be at least 18 years old.

While previous forklift experience is preferred, applicants must be able to sit, stand, lift at least 70 pounds and walk throughout the warehouse. They must also be able to speak and write English and work various shifts, including weekdays and weekends.

The company will conduct a criminal background check on selected applicants.

All who attend the event are also encouraged to dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for employment.

For more information about the recruitment event, call the GDOL’s Savannah Career Center at (912) 356-2773.