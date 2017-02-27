Georgia Brewery Bill: Leaving prohibition laws behind

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia lawmakers are working to change how brewers can get their beers to customers through The Georgia Brewery Bill.

Under current laws, visitors to craft brews sites have to take a tour before they can try any number of beers the brewery makes.

Georgian brewers hope the change will go through as it would open up a new revenue stream for their small businesses.

If their dream comes true — and the bill passes state legislature — craft beer lovers will be able to drink a few ales during their brewery visits, and take a case home with them.

Craft distilleries will also be able to serve liquor and allow visitors to purchase up to three bottles of liquor.