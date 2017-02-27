Fatal accident under investigation in Long County

By Published:
Courtesy: Lewis Levine
Courtesy: Lewis Levine

Long County (WSAV) – Authorities say one man is dead and one woman has been hospitalized following a single vehicle crash this afternoon in Long County.

An official with Georgia State Patrol tells us around 2PM, a 2005 GMC Canyon went off the roadway at Rye Patch Road and struck a tree. The male driver was killed and the female passenger was airlifted to Memorial Health in Savannah with non life threatening injuries.

So far, the names of the victims have not been released and the accident remains under investigation.

