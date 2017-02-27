Cause suspected in Wilmington Island marina fire

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. – There are new details about the suspected cause of a marina fire that damaged and destroyed multiple boats on Wilmington Island.

Early Sunday morning a fire broke out at the Lee Shores Marina. Southside firefighters, EMS, United States Coast Guard, SCMPD, and other were present assessing the damage.

The fire charred two boats belonging to the Stewart family. ‘Sasser-fras’ and ‘Little Emma’ were victims of the flames.

“It’s not a thing you can replace. You can’t replace that memory,” Owner Ceryle Stewart said.

Stewart’s father, Billy Sasser, owned the marina, ‘Little Emma’ and helped flourish her love for boating. For 12 years Stewart has been enjoying entertaining her family and friends aboard ‘Sasser-fras’ named after her father.

Returning to the dock on Sunday to see it sunk, she says, was heartbreaking.

“This is a friend of mine that I’ve had for 12 years and it’s gone. It’s like burying a friend,” Stewart said.

While Stewarts do have insurance, she suspects the damage to equate into the hundreds of thousands.

Southside Fire told WSAV they believe the cause of the fire to be non-suspicious. Rather, they think, the fire started from an electrical box on the dock that then spread to the two boats damaging at least one other boat in the process.