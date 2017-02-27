Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s office announcing murder arrests linked to December death

BURTON, SC – (WSAV) Beaufort County Sheriff’s office announcing arrests linked to a December death investigation. According to the sheriff’s office The laboratories were able to forensically link 25 year old John Priester, 35 year old Brian Walls and 22 year old Courtney Brock to December death of 56 year old Teresa Seigler. Sheriff’s Office, Fire and Emergency Medical Services discovered Seigler’s body after responding to a house fire at 126 Falls Road in Burton on December 7th. Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to identify John Priester in the intentional setting of the house fire. On December 9th Priester was arrested for Arson and incarcerated in the Beaufort County Detention Center. Also early in the investigation, two juveniles were implicated in setting the Falls Road house fire along with Priester. They were petitioned to the Beaufort County Family Court for Arson.

In mid-February forensic pathologists from MUSC reported Seigler died as a result of homicidal violence. Armed with the new information on Seigler’s cause and manner of death and links through forensic evidence, Sheriff’s Office investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and obtained warrants for Priester, Walls and Brock for Murder.

Anyone with information on this investigation or other criminal activity on the part of John Priester, Brian Walls or Courtney Brock is urged to contact Corporal Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3426 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.