A look at why the GBI needs a new Coastal Crime Lab

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Police departments in our area rely on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Coastal crime lab. It processes various types of forensics for death and criminal investigations.

Except for a small addition in 2003, the building it is housed in on Savannah’s southside has remained the same for thirty years serving thirty counties in Georgia. The expansion is long overdue as cities and crime have grown around our area.

“We need to plan for the next thirty or forty years and how we’re gonna keep up with the demands of the law enforcement and provide the forensic services they need,”says crime lab manager Ross Butler.

The plan is to expand. The GBI regional crime lab in Savannah serves more counties in the state than any other lab. That workload is starting to weigh on the tools they have at hand.

“Spaces are cramped, the design of the older building, the main lab as we called it is built with cinder block walls so it doesn’t lend for much renovation a lot of the areas have been re-purposed two, three four times for different use,” Butler adds.

The last time the lab saw any updates was an annex in 2003. The lab performs autopsies crime scene forensics like bullet matching as well DNA matching. What it can not do is toxicology that determines if drugs, alcohol, or poisons were involved in a crime.

“To be able to do an immediate alcohol determination and an immediate carbon monoxide determination these are things that affect public health,” says Dr. Edmond Donoghue who is a medical examiner at the lab.

The public could pay more than $3.2 milllion over the next year to help this expansion. The move to Pooler would give them better access to the thirty counties that need their help. It will also give examiners peace of mind.

“This would give us the capacity to react if there is a mass disaster that’s, that’s one thing our capacity has been limited here and we’re always worried about it. Fortunately we haven’t been challenged you know but that could change in a minute,” says Donoghue.

Butler says they plan to break ground on the new lab by summer. The state house still has to pass the 2018 budget that would set aside money for the expansion.