Fire victim dies from injuries, child remains hospitalized

UPDATE:

Eighty-two-year-old Ronnell Philpot died Monday afternoon at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta. Eleven-year-old Bernard Gadson, III continues to receive care at the burn center’s pediatric unit.

Savannah (WSAV) – Two people are currently seeking burn treatment after being trapped inside a house fire.

Early Saturday morning, Savannah firefighters arrived to the 1000 block of W. 53rd Street just after 2:00 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the home at 1013 W. 53rd St.

While crews worked to put out the fire, two people were quickly found inside in a back bedroom. An 82-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were treated for significant smoke inhalation and transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. They were then transported to received burn treatment in Augusta.

Two other residents were also treated at Memorial for minor injuries. A total of seven people were home at the time of the blaze.

Savannah Fire & Emergency Services investigators are still working on a cause and origin of the fire.