Lowcountry community dedicates memorial to Grace Sulak

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The lowcountry’s newest high school is also the newest home for a memorial to a young girl who’s life was taken too soon.

“It’s just overwhelming from the moment of the accident to now. it’s just amazing the community we live in,” says Heidi Hanson.

A lowcountry community that now will have a space forever remembering fourteen year old Grace Sulak.

“It’s just another example of Grace giving love to this community and this community keeps returning that to us and our family,” Kirsten Sulak adds.

She died nearly ten months ago in a deadly hit and run in the up state. Since then a scholarship has been made in her name. She’s the runner who’s race ended too soon but hundreds now have raced and worked to remember her.

“It’s going to be something that lasts forever. I don’t think Grace is ever going to be forgotten this will just be something nice for other kids coming up, motivation and hopefully the coaches will be able to talk about her,” says her mother Heidi Hanson.

This memorial for Grace was unveiled this weekend. It will forever sit at the entrance of May River high school

“Grace didn’t like being the center of attention so I think the simplicity of it is very nice,”says her sister Faith.

A simple salute to the amazing grace she showed in her short time here.

“She was so kind and you know winning is important for every athlete, but at the age of fourteen Grace understood that it wasn’t everything it was about supporting other people and I want the kids to be able to come here and reflect on that and be able to move forward with that.”

The Grace Hanson-Sulak scholarship foundation has big plans for the next year. Many organizations around the lowcountry are beginning to help benefit the foundation. They even expect to soon dedicate a local running trail in honor of Grace.