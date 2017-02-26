Dogs take to the skies for Disc Dogathon

Meredith Stutz
dog

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. – This weekend went to the dogs on Wilmington Island.

On Saturday and Sunday dogs from all over the Southeast and world competed in the 2017 Canine Disc World Championship Qualifier. Held at Islands High School, teams of two-legged and four-legged friends took turns showing off their Frisbee skills in hopes of securing a spot to compete at the 2017 Canine Disc World Championship later this year in Savannah. This is the first time the event will be held in the Hostess City.

While attendance was free to the public, food donations were encouraged to help the pets of homeless local veterans.

Proceeds raised at the event are to be donated to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 660 homeless veteran outreach, participating local pet rescue organizations, and Islands High School’s Veterinary Science program.

If you would like to donate to help cats or dogs of homeless vets, you are encouraged to donate or drop off goods at TailsSpin in Savannah or Pooler or the VFW Post on Ogeechee Road.

