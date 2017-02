SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – In a sea of green, cheers, and some groans, Dennis Counihan is the 2017 Grand Marshal for the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade.

More than six people sought the post that leads to famous parade march. Counihan follows in his father’s footsteps when he served as the 1989 Grand Marshal.

We’ll have more on Counihan’s story tonight at 6.