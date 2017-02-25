Megagenesis brings mega student turnout

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. – Hundreds of students crowded the hallways of Sol C. Johnson High School in Thunderbolt on Saturday not for class reasons, but for the sake of their own futures.

The 11th annual Megagenesis brought middle and high school students together to raise awareness about next steps after high school.

More than 30 colleges and universities from the East Coast, 50 workshops, panels and professional organizations and jobs were on site to field questions.

Students also learned about affording college and how to earn scholarships.

This year’s guest speaker was youth advocate and community organizer, Semaj Clark.

The event was free and open to the public.