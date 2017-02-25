Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Pound Pennsylvania Saturday

People are feeling the effects today following a storm that swept through parts of northeastern Pennsylvania.

Low visibility … wind and heavy rain caused problems for many drivers trying to navigate through the streets.

Flooding also caused trees to be uprooted from the ground falling on homes and power lines.

On route 307 near Lake Scranton … a large tree blocked the roads.

Drivers had to navigate around closed roads including in one area where water runoff from a mountain poured down into the town below.

Several feet of water pooled in those low lying areas and even caused a driver to get stuck.