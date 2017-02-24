President Trump reiterates promise to repeal and replace Obamacare

Washington (AP) – President Donald Trump says he inherited a “failed health care law” in his address to the Conservative Political Action Conference. Trump claims it threatens the nation’s medical system with “total catastrophe.”

Trump reiterated his promise to repeal and replace the sweeping health care law signed into law by former President Barack Obama.

Trump says at CPAC that “Obamacare” doesn’t work and it covers “very few people,” even though the 2010 health law has provided medical insurance to 20 million Americans. The president says he and the GOP-led Congress will “make it much better” and “less expensive.”