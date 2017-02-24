Lubbock Texas Grass Fire Extinguished as Dry… Very Warm and Windy Conditions Continue

Several units with the Lubbock fire department quickly put out a 2-alarm grass fire Thursday.

The fire broke out at George W. Dupree park shortly after noon.

According to officials… strong winds pushed a tree into a power line… causing the power line to spark. The sparks fell into dry grass and started the fire.

The fire quickly spread across the park… and burned some fences… but crews were able to extinguish the fire before it reached any homes.

Much of New Mexico… Texas and Oklahoma are facing critical fire conditions through Friday.

Strong winds… above-normal temperatures and dry air are the main factors contributing to the danger.