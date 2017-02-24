Long County Man Seriously Injured In Mobile Home Fire

LONG COUNTY – A Long County man sustained first and second degree burns to his face and third degree burns to his hands and arms while attempting to put out a grease fire at his home in Teal Mobile Home Park on Arnall Drive Friday afternoon.

According to Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire and Rescue Capt Timothy Hillard, the man was cooking using grease when it caught on fire shortly after 4 pm. The man attempted to extinguish the fire and was burned in the process. When units from Walthourville Volunteer Fire and Rescue arrived they encountered heavy smoke and flames inside the single wide home. Hilliard says Walthourville fire fighters had the fire under control within minutes of their arrival.

The kitchen sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. The man according to Hillard was flown my medical helicopter to the Joseph M. Stills burn center in Augusta, Georgia.