Harlem Globetrotters making a stop in Savannah on their 2017 World Tour

Courtney Cole headshot By Published:
Courtesy: Harlem Globetrotters.
Courtesy: Harlem Globetrotters.

SAVANNAH, Ga.

It’s that time again!

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Savannah in two weeks…but you won’t have to wait until then to get a sneak-peek!

Globetrotters star “Slick” Willie Shaw spoke to News 3 about what you can expect when you come out to their show in March—and how their raising the basketball bar by adding a new part to the game!

Shaw also shared the story of how he became a Harlem Globetrotter, his favorite part of being on the team and how they’re all dedicated to being Ambassadors of Goodwill.

Click ‘Play’ to hear the entire interview! You’ll definitely enjoy it!

Click here to visit the Harlem Globetrotters website to learn more and buy tickets for the game!

Game Details

Thursday, March 9th

7:00 p.m.

Savannah Civic Center

 

 

 

