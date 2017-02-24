Georgia Senate strengthens laws to support law enforcement officers

Atlanta (AP) – The Georgia Senate has passed a package of bills designed to strengthen certain laws and add support for public safety officials.

The four pieces of legislation were dubbed the “Back the Badge” bills and received support from the lieutenant governor.

They will next move to the House for consideration.

One bill aims to addresses complaints that law enforcement officers in rural areas are under-compensated for their work.

Two others would impose tougher penalties for crimes against officers. The fourth measure would create a special license plate with the words “Back the Badge.”

During Friday discussion in the chamber, several Democrats spoke out against parts of the package that expand mandatory minimums, increase protest fines, and allow for charging juveniles as adults.