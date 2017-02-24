GA school district closed due to flu and norovirus outbreak

Trenton (AP) – Schools in Dade County are closed for a second day after 20 percent of students called in sick this week, making Dade the second North Georgia school district this year to close due to outbreaks of influenza and norovirus.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports classes in the district were canceled Thursday and Friday.

Dade Middle School was missing 42 percent of its students on Wednesday. Superintendent Jan Harris says more than 20 percent of bus drivers and 10 percent of faculty were also out sick.

Dade is using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to clean schools while they are empty.

Earlier this month, Walker County Schools, which neighbors Dade and some Tennessee counties, cancelled two class days after more than 1,000 students called in sick and about 350 checked out early. The district also had 33 bus drivers and 80 teachers too ill to work.