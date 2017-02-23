Weather Wise Kids: Where is the hottest place on Earth?

Hey Layla!

Thanks for the question. Sometimes Savannah can feel like the “hottest place on earth” in the summer, when you combine the high heat and high humidity, but there are several places so much hotter. If you are like me, when you think hot, you think desert. Some of the Earth’s hottest places can be found in deserts like the Sahara, the Gobi, the Sonoran, and the Lut. But it is sometimes difficult to get measurements from these places due to location and harsh weather conditions. Scientists now use satellites to measure temperatures in these hard to reach locations, providing us with the most accurate information about the hottest places on Earth.

The hottest temperature recorded in the United States was on July 10, 1913 in Death Valley, California. The temperature reached 134 degrees F. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Savannah was 105 degrees, back in July of 1986. While the actual “hottest place on earth” may shift year to year, the conditions needed to reach record high temperatures remain the same. Areas that are dry and rocky, with dark colored land, will reach the highest temperatures. Hope you are looking forward to another hot and sweaty Savannah summer!