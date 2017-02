Atlanta (AP) – A Ware County inmate has been sentenced to more than 18 years for distributing methamphetamine and heroin while in custody at Ware State Prison in Waycross.

U.S. Attorney John Horn, in a news release, said a federal judge added 18 years, four months to the sentence 35-year-old Kevin Patterson already was serving.

Horn’s spokesman, Bob Page, says Patterson used a contraband cellphone to set up the drug deals, conspiring with two other inmates.