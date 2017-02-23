Suspects sought in auto break-ins and theft

Savannah (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Island Precinct detectives need your help identifying two suspects who broke into vehicles and stole a car at a tow yard on Thursday, February 16.

Metro responded to the 2300 block of Skidaway Road at approximately 2:00PM Reportedly, two suspects kicked down a portion of the tow yard’s fence, gaining access to the premises. They proceeded to enter several vehicles on the lot. The suspects entered a brown 1992 Ford F-150, before fleeing in the vehicle.

Both suspects are described as black males in their teens. During the incident, one suspect wore a red hooded sweatshirt over a white collared shirt and khaki pants. The other suspect wore a black jacket, white collared shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.