Storm Batters UK… At Least One Dead

At least one person was killed and traffic was disrupted as a massive storm swept through Britain today.

The woman died after she was hit by debris caused by storm Doris in Wolverhampton City, according to west Midlands ambulance service.

Flights have been cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays as winds from storm Doris reached 90 miles per hour moving across Britain today.

U-K authorities have issued an amber warning for strong winds in parts of northern England, the midlands, east Anglia and north Wales.

The storm, branded a “weather bomb” by the met office, is also expected to damage structures and interrupt power supplies.

An amber warning means people should “be prepared” to change plans during severe weather.

Further yellow ‘be aware’ weather warnings were in place for snow in parts of northern England and central and southern Scotland, and heavy rain in northern Ireland.