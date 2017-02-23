St. Joseph’s/Candler announces micro-hospital for Pooler

(Pooler) An announcement today from St. Joseph’s/Candler is “the future” according to Paul Hinchey, president and CEO of the hospital. The plan is to build a micro-hospital in Pooler that Hinchey says will offer a broad range of medical services for the growing population in west Chatham and nearby counties.

He says the new campus will be a destination center for patients not only in Pooler but the region. “St. Joseph’s/Candler is a true regional health system and it is important that we place our resources where our patients are,” said Hinchey.

The new micro hospital will be built on land near Lowes at the corner of Pooler Parkway and Cabernet Road. “This location is a perfect spot not only for the people of Pooler, but those in Statesboro, Richmond Hill, Hardeeville and further out who need to come to get crucial medical services but don’t want to drive into Savannah,” Hinchey told reporters.

Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb says it means great things for his city as well and will help many access necessary doctor services without having to drive long distances. The 170,000-square-foot micro hospital will be constructed in three phases and all three will cost $62 million.

Here is more from a press release from St. Joseph’s Candler:

PHASE I

Phase I of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler Campus will be about 61,000 square feet and cost $21 million. It will open in early 2019 and house distinct medical offices and clinical services.

The medical office building will contain:

– Primary Care Services

– Urgent Care Services

– Specialist offices

The clinical services portion will contain:

– Outpatient Surgery Services

– Endoscopy Services

– Advanced Imaging Services

– Outpatient Physical Therapy Services

– Pharmacy Services

– Laboratory Services

– Wellness Services

– Community Education Services

Phase II will include:

– Expanded primary care offices

– Expanded specialty offices

– Wound Care

– Cardiac rehab

– Occupational medicine

– Diagnostic cardiology

– Short stay observation beds

The St. Joseph’s/Candler Pooler Campus fills a significant community gap in the rapidly developing Pooler area. Many of the housing subdivisions are completely built out and others are filling up.

This key location will serve the populations of Pooler and west Chatham County, Effingham County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Liberty County as well as Jasper County and Bluffton in South Carolina.

St. Joseph’s/Candler has been building a significant regional footprint – now with 87 provider locations spanning 33 counties in southeastern Georgia and South Carolina. The Pooler campus is a key strategy to better serve the patients who rely on our regional offices.

What is a micro-hospital?

In the past few years the health care industry has shifted dramatically from traditional in-patient services that involve longer hospital stays to more out-patient services, such as day surgery, imaging or non-invasive procedures that involve little or no time spent in the hospital for recovery.

These micro-hospitals address that shift and treat lower-acuity patients in locations near where patients live.

The outpatient services that patients need are perfect for the setting that St. Joseph’s/Candler is creating for the Pooler campus. The services will the convenient for patients who are visiting primary care and specialty doctors on the campus and don’t have to drive into Savannah to have important procedures, labs or imaging done.

“These facilities are the future of healthcare,” Hinchey said. “We have designed the Pooler campus so we can easily adapt to any changes in the healthcare industry that come in the next 25 years.”