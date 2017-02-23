Southbound Brewing’s Laughs & Drafts raising funds for the Humane Society of Greater Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ready for some belly laughs, some great brews and a good time all for a great cause. Laughs and Drafts is Saturday, February 25th at Southbound Brewing and proceeds will support the Humane Society of Greater Savannah.

Three Savannah comics performing as well as four comedians from Atlanta. Jeremy Riddle is providing the live music when doors open and in between each comedian as they walk on stage.

Chazitos Latin Cuisine’s food truck will be in the parking lot along with Dingbat Designs stand, where Brittany Canady will be selling and making handmade jewelry. Jefferson O’Neal will be LIVE painting, each painting will be auctioned off at the end of the show with proceeds going to The Humane Society. There’s also a 50/50 raffle to help raise money.

Tickets are $25 at BrownPaperTickets.com or at the door.