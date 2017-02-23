SCDOT to hold public hearing tonight in Hardeeville

Hardeeville (SCDOT/WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing tonight concerning plans to widen the existing two-lane roadway of US 17 from SC 315 in Jasper County to the I-16 spur in Chatham County. The meeting will take place from 5-7PM at Hardeeville Elementary School at 150 Hurricane Alley.

The proposed project will be constructed in two phases with the first phase being the widening of US 17 from SC 315 to the Georgia State line, and phase two being the construction of the Twin Back River Bridge. The proposed widening would include two lanes in either direction with a divided grassed median. During construction, the existing two-lanes of US-17 will remain open as the contractor builds the new lanes and upon completion, traffic will be shifted on to those while the contractor repairs the existing lanes.

The purpose of the hearing is to provide information concerning the proposed roadway widening and to solicit input from citizens. Another purpose of the hearing will be to gather information from the public or any interested organization regarding historic or cultural resources in the area. Engineering and environmental personnel from SCDOT will be available before and after the formal portion to discuss the project with interested citizens on an individual basis. Tentative schedules for construction and right of way acquisition will be discussed.

Further project details, including an environmental assessment of the project’s effects, will be available. Property owners near the project limits are requested to attend. Maps and drawings of the proposed improvements will be available and attendees may ask questions and provide comments regarding the possible social, economic, and environmental effects of the project.

We will have a crew at tonight’s meeting and bring you updates beginning on WSAV NEWS 3 at 5.